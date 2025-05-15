Tom Krauss Injury: Not available Saturday

Krauss (undisclosed) will miss the final game of the season on Saturday against St. Pauli due to injury, coach Dieter Hecking said in the press conference.

Krauss was forced off at halftime in their last contest due to an injury that is ruling him out for the final clash of the season. His absence will force a change in the midfield, and the coach revealed that Mats Pannewig is the presumed one to start the game in his place on Saturday.