Tom Krauss Injury: Returns to Mainz after loan

Krauss is leaving Bochum at the end of his loan spell and will return to Mainz with the aim of being fit for preseason, his former club announced.

Krauss is heading back to Mainz after two loan spells this season with Luton Town and Bochum. He gained solid experience with 37 appearances, scoring two goals and providing four assists. He will aim to be fit and available for pre-season with Mainz, although it remains unclear whether the club will want to keep him or loan him out again.