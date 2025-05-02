Fantasy Soccer
Tom Krauss headshot

Tom Krauss News: Makes two interceptions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Krauss took two off target shots, made two interceptions and three tackles (winning two) during Friday's 0-0 draw with Heidenheim.

Krauss contributed on both sides of the ball finishing with the second most shots and tackles on the team while tying for the team-high with two interceptions. Krauss has combined for four shots, six tackles and two chances created over his last three starts.

Tom Krauss
VfL Bochum
