Tom Krauss News: Makes two interceptions
Krauss took two off target shots, made two interceptions and three tackles (winning two) during Friday's 0-0 draw with Heidenheim.
Krauss contributed on both sides of the ball finishing with the second most shots and tackles on the team while tying for the team-high with two interceptions. Krauss has combined for four shots, six tackles and two chances created over his last three starts.
