Tom Pearce News: 11 crosses in 2-1 defeat
Pearce had two shots (zero on goal), 11 crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.
Pearce started his first game since March and attempted his most crosses of the season with 11. He is still waiting to collect an assist this year but has attempted 47 crosses in only 318 minutes this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now