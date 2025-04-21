Tom Pearce News: Rapid succession of crosses

Pearce registered nine crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Orlando City SC.

Pearce entered the fray Saturday for just the final 20 minutes of Montreal's 0-0 draw versus Orlando. During the abbreviated appearance, the defender managed a team-high nine crosses (two accurate) and created two chances. After playing a rotational role with Montreal during the 2024 MLS season, Pearce's early usage reflects a similar pattern in 2025, having made just four appearances (two starts) across Montreal's first nine league fixtures.