Tom Pearce headshot

Tom Pearce News: Rapid succession of crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Pearce registered nine crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Orlando City SC.

Pearce entered the fray Saturday for just the final 20 minutes of Montreal's 0-0 draw versus Orlando. During the abbreviated appearance, the defender managed a team-high nine crosses (two accurate) and created two chances. After playing a rotational role with Montreal during the 2024 MLS season, Pearce's early usage reflects a similar pattern in 2025, having made just four appearances (two starts) across Montreal's first nine league fixtures.

Tom Pearce
CF Montreal
