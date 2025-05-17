Tom Rothe News: Ends breakout season

Rothe had two tackles (two won), seven clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 2-1 victory over FC Augsburg.

Rothe saw the start in the final game of his breakout season Saturday, notching 90 minutes of play to go along with two tackles won, two interceptions and seven clearances in his first start in the middle of the defense this season. He looks likely to be a decent prospect for bigger clubs in the next few seasons, as he ended his first season in a starting role with three goals on 23 shots to go along with three assists on 12 chances created and 46 crosses in 26 appearances (19 starts) this season.