Tom Rothe News: Goal and assist Saturday

Rothe scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Werder Bremen.

Rothe was involved in both of his side's goals Saturday, his second match this season with multiple goal contributions. He scored a header assisted by Christopher Trimmel in the 37th minute, then set up Laszlo Benes' equalizer in the 84th minute. He now has six goal contributions on the season with just two matches to play. He put in solid work on the defensive end too as he won one tackle, intercepted two passes, made three clearances and won six duels in his full 90 minutes of action.