Tomas Chancalay Injury: Will be evaluated in coming days

Chancalay (undisclosed) was forced off late in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Rhode Island in the US Open Cup after scoring a goal due to an apparent injury and will be evaluated in the coming days, coach Caleb Porter said in a press conference, according to Caleb Pongratz for Prost Soccer.

