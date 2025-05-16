Tomas Ostrak News: Assists in 2-2 draw
Ostrak assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.
Ostrak assisted in providing his first goal involvement of the season in his fourth start of the year, all of which have come in a row. This game was his second time this season, creating two chances, and this was his first in the last five, where he has had a shot.
