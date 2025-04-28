Tomas Suslov Injury: Bows out early against Cagliari

Suslov had one shot (zero on target) and won one tackle in 28 minutes before exiting Monday's match versus Cagliari due to a possible muscular injury, TeleNuovo reported.

Suslov got his first start in a month after missing time because of a thigh injury but had a quiet shift and was forced off in the first half, possibly due to a relapse of his previous problem. He's set for tests before Saturday's clash with Inter. Antoine Bernede substituted for him as he's done lately.