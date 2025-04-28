Fantasy Soccer
Tomas Suslov Injury: Bows out early against Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Suslov had one shot (zero on target) and won one tackle in 28 minutes before exiting Monday's match versus Cagliari due to a possible muscular injury, TeleNuovo reported.

Suslov got his first start in a month after missing time because of a thigh injury but had a quiet shift and was forced off in the first half, possibly due to a relapse of his previous problem. He's set for tests before Saturday's clash with Inter. Antoine Bernede substituted for him as he's done lately.

