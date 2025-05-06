Tomas Suslov News: Silent in Inter meeting

Suslov had one shot (zero on target), one cross (zero accurate) and one clearance and drew two fouls in 69 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Inter.

Suslov worked his way back from an illness but struggled to make an impact and rack up stats in the narrow loss. He hasn't been very productive in recent rounds, amassing three shots (zero on target), one key pass, four crosses (zero accurate) and nine tackles (seven won) in his last five appearances (all starts).