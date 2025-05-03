Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tommaso Augello headshot

Tommaso Augello News: Sends in five crosses against Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Augello had five crosses (one accurate), eight clearances, one block and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Udinese.

Augello had a decent showing on both ends despite the loss and not being particularly accurate in his deliveries. He paced his team in such a category as he does routinely. He has launched four or more in six straight bouts, totaling 33 (seven accurate), assisting twice and tallying five key passes, seven corners and ten tackles (six won).

Tommaso Augello
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now