Tommaso Augello News: Sends in five crosses against Udinese

Augello had five crosses (one accurate), eight clearances, one block and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Udinese.

Augello had a decent showing on both ends despite the loss and not being particularly accurate in his deliveries. He paced his team in such a category as he does routinely. He has launched four or more in six straight bouts, totaling 33 (seven accurate), assisting twice and tallying five key passes, seven corners and ten tackles (six won).