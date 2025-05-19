Tommaso Augello News: Sets up goal

Augello assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-0 win over Venezia.

Augello delivered a well-placed set piece to assist Yerry Mina's opener in the 11th minute. He led the game in crosses, created three chances, and contributed defensively with five clearances, a tackle, and a block. Augello has now provided three assists in his last eight games, taking his season tally to seven.