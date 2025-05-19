Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tommaso Augello headshot

Tommaso Augello News: Sets up goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Augello assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-0 win over Venezia.

Augello delivered a well-placed set piece to assist Yerry Mina's opener in the 11th minute. He led the game in crosses, created three chances, and contributed defensively with five clearances, a tackle, and a block. Augello has now provided three assists in his last eight games, taking his season tally to seven.

Tommaso Augello
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now