Toti Gomes headshot

Toti Gomes News: Leads defensive effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Toti Gomes had four tackles (three won), eight clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Brighton.

Toti Gomes featured at the heart of the Wolverhampton defense Saturday, leading the team with eight clearances as they were undone by the Brighton attack in a 2-0 loss. The central defender has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of Wolverhampton's most recent 13 Premier League fixtures. Over that span, he has averaged 5.54 clearances per appearance and contributed to five clean sheets.

Toti Gomes
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
