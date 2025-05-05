Tristan Blackmon News: Nets rare goal

Blackmon scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake.

Blackmon got on the scoresheet during Saturday's win, a rare goal for the defender who made the most of a rare foray forward. For the most part Blackmon remains a purely defensive option, with limited upside in any other capacity. The excellent form Vancouver is in currently has helped Blackmon's clean sheet chances in the new season.