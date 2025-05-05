Tristan Blackmon News: Nets rare goal
Blackmon scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake.
Blackmon got on the scoresheet during Saturday's win, a rare goal for the defender who made the most of a rare foray forward. For the most part Blackmon remains a purely defensive option, with limited upside in any other capacity. The excellent form Vancouver is in currently has helped Blackmon's clean sheet chances in the new season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now