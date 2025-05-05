Fantasy Soccer
Tristan Blackmon headshot

Tristan Blackmon News: Nets rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Blackmon scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake.

Blackmon got on the scoresheet during Saturday's win, a rare goal for the defender who made the most of a rare foray forward. For the most part Blackmon remains a purely defensive option, with limited upside in any other capacity. The excellent form Vancouver is in currently has helped Blackmon's clean sheet chances in the new season.

Tristan Blackmon
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
