Tristan Blackmon News: Out for personal reasons
Blackmon is out for Saturday's match against Chicago due to personal reasons.
Blackmon will not be in the call Saturday, as he has stepped away from the team due to personal reasons. Not much more is known about the situation, leaving a return up in the air. He has started in every match this season, so this will force a change, with Bjorn Inge Utvik as a possible replacement.
