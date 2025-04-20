Tristan Muyumba Injury: Off during first half

Muyumba was taken off the field in the 34th minute of Saturday's 3-0 loss to Philadelphia due to an apparent injury.

Muyumba was one of two Atlanta players to leave the field in the first half after suffering an apparent injury, with the midfielder exiting in the 34th minute. This could be a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, if he misses more time, this will force a change, with Mateusz Klich as a possible replacement.