Tristan Muyumba Injury: Out three to four weeks
Muyumba is out for the next three to four weeks due to hamstring and LCL injury, accoridng to his club.
Muyumba is heading to the sidelines for a decent period due to an injury he suffered in Saturday's match against the Union. This is a tough break for the midfielder, as he had just earned back a starting role after returning from a previous injury. He will hope to be fit near the end of June, with Mateusz Klich as a possible replacement while he is out.
