Tuta Injury: Late call for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Tuta is questionable for Saturday's match against Freiburg due to an injury, accoridng to manager Dino Toppmoller. "We'll have to see if he can play."

Tuta is going to have to be tested out ahead of Saturday's match, as he is suffering from an undisclosed injury after an early exit last week. This will be something to monitor for the defender, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, his absence would force a change, with Nnamdi Collins and Aurele Amenda as possible replacements.

