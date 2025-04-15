Tyler Dibling News: Unable to make impact off bench

Dibling generated one cross (zero accurate) and four clearances in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Aston Villa.

Dibling was utilized as a substitute against Aston Villa on Saturday, but was unable to leave his mark on the game. In 45 minutes played, the right winger created zero chances, took zero shots, completed his only dribble, but failed to put his only cross on target. Dibling has been one of the best players for Southampton this season, but it speaks to the quality of the team that the 19 year old has been able to muster just two goals in 18 Premier League starts this season.