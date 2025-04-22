Tyler Fredricson News: Strong EPL debut

Fredricson generated four tackles (two won), four clearances and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton.

Fredricson made a strong first impression against Wolves on Sunday, despite Manchester United suffering a 1-0 loss. The 20 year old played 90 minutes in his Premier League debut. In those 90 minutes, he won the most duels in the match with 12, made seven passes into the final third, and four clearances. Fredricson earned the starting nod due to Ruben Amorim wanting to rotate his players after the club's hard-fought victory over Lyon on Thursday, so it is difficult to know whether the young defender will start his second match in a row against Bournemouth.