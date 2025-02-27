Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrone Mings headshot

Tyrone Mings Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Mings is doubtful for Friday's FA Cup match against Cardiff City, according to manager Unai Emery. "Tyrone, as well, doubt. They are close to coming back, but we will see this afternoon."

Mings looks to be a late call for Friday's contest, with the defender on the better side of not making it due to a knee injury. This comes after he went unused off the bench in Tuesday's contest, clearly not fit enough to start playing yet. Even if he is an option, he likely won't see the start, with the club being cautious in a match Villa should win handedly.

Tyrone Mings
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now