Tyrone Mings Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Mings is doubtful for Friday's FA Cup match against Cardiff City, according to manager Unai Emery. "Tyrone, as well, doubt. They are close to coming back, but we will see this afternoon."

Mings looks to be a late call for Friday's contest, with the defender on the better side of not making it due to a knee injury. This comes after he went unused off the bench in Tuesday's contest, clearly not fit enough to start playing yet. Even if he is an option, he likely won't see the start, with the club being cautious in a match Villa should win handedly.