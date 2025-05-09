Tyronne Ebuehi Injury: Fit for Parma clash

Ebuehi (undisclosed) "will be called up for Sunday's game versus Parma," coach Roberto D'Aversa stated.

Ebuehi is good to go after sitting out the last two matches due to a muscular setback shortly after returning from an ACL tear. He'll be an extra alternative on the wings behind Emmanuel Gyasi, Giuseppe Pezzella and Liberato Cacace. He has appeared thrice this campaign, logging two crosses (two accurate), two tackles and two interceptions.