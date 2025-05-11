Fantasy Soccer
Tyronne Ebuehi headshot

Tyronne Ebuehi News: Unused in Parma bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Ebuehi (undisclosed) didn't get minutes in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Parma.

Ebuehi was an option after shaking off an undisclosed injury, but Emmanuel Gyasi and Junior Sambia played over him on the right wing. He has featured thrice off the bench since returning from a major injury, totaling two crosses (both accurate), two tackles and two interceptions and drawing two fouls.

Tyronne Ebuehi
Empoli
