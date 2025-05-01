Ulrik Saltnes News: Scores late versus Spurs

Saltnes scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Thursday's 3-1 defeat versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Saltnes scored a very important goal Thursday, a strike in the 83rd minute off a Jeppe Kjaer assist. It cut Spurs' lead to two goals and gives his side a chance heading into next Thursday's second leg. His goal was the only shot his side put on target in the match, and it marked his third goal in his last three Europa League matches. He will need to come up big in the second leg to give his side a chance to advance to the final.