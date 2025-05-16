Unai Garcia News: Departing Osasuna

Garcia will depart Osasuna at the end of the season, the club announced.

Garcia won't continue at Osasuna after the end of the season after spending more than 25 years with the club from the youth system through the senior team. This season has seen his role dwindle to essentially nothing, with just two La Liga appearances for 64 total minutes. He may get more minutes against Espanyol in his final home match with Osasuna.