Unai Gomez Injury: Back available against United

Gomez (strain) is back available for Thursday's clash against Manchester United in the Europa League after missing the last contest due to muscular problems, coach Ernesto Valverde said in the press conference.

Gomez will be back with Bilbao for Thursday's game and he could be an important alternative to replace Oihan Sancet, who is ruled out due to a leg injury. If deemed fit enough following his muscular problems that ruled him out last Wednesday, he could start in the number 10 position for that game. If not, Alex Berenguer could potentially play in a more central position against the red devils.