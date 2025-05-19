Unai Gomez News: Assists winner as a sub

Unai Gomez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Valencia.

Gomez provided his third assist of the season as he helped his side win 1-0 when he connected with Alex Berenguer. This came from his only chance created of the game. In his 16-minute appearance, he also took one shot, which he put on target, his only shot on target since they played Real Madrid in mid-April.