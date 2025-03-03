Uriel Antuna News: Credited with assist

Antuna assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Club Necaxa.

Antuna started on the right wing for Tigres, and while he hasn't been the same creative threat he was during his stints with Guadalajara or Cruz Azul, he managed to make an impact here. Unfortunately, Antuna isn't expected to remain in the XI going forward, so his fantasy upside should remain fairly low.