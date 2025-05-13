Urko Gonzalez News: Logs assist in loss

Gonzalez made an assist, created three chances and made four tackles (three won) during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Leganes.

Gonzalez was disruptive as usual in the middle of the park but still wasn't able to prevent the opposition from scoring three times in roughly one hour. With his team down, the midfielder went up the field to try setting up his teammates and led to an assist for Pere Milla's late goal during stoppage time. This was the second assist for Gonzalez over 14 appearances since joining Espanyol on loan and his almost three tackles per game show how impactful he's been in the middle of the park.