Uros Djurdjevic News: Scores in Clasico Tapatio

Djurdjevic scored one goal to go with eight shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Guadalajara.

The Montenegro international found the back of the net late in the first half and finished the season with 12 goals. Even though he was the first Atlas player who finishes a regular season as the top scorer, he shares that title with Paulinho and Jose Raul Zuniga from Toluca and Tijuana, respectively. This was an excellent season for the former Sporting Gijon striker.