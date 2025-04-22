Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Uros Djurdjevic headshot

Uros Djurdjevic News: Scores in Clasico Tapatio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2025 at 8:47pm

Djurdjevic scored one goal to go with eight shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Guadalajara.

The Montenegro international found the back of the net late in the first half and finished the season with 12 goals. Even though he was the first Atlas player who finishes a regular season as the top scorer, he shares that title with Paulinho and Jose Raul Zuniga from Toluca and Tijuana, respectively. This was an excellent season for the former Sporting Gijon striker.

Uros Djurdjevic
Atlas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now