Uros Djurdjevic News: Shows up big in crunch time

Djurdjevic scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Queretaro.

Djurdjevic did not shy away from the big moment against Queretaro on Wednesday. In 90 minutes played, the striker from Montenegro scored one goal from four shots (two on target, two off), and his goal was a penalty in extra time that secured the victory for the away team. He also won two of his four duels and had six touches in the opposition's box. Djurdevic is Atlas's leading goal scorer by a wide margin and has been on fire this Clausura season.