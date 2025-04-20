Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Uros Djurdjevic headshot

Uros Djurdjevic News: Shows up big in crunch time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Djurdjevic scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Queretaro.

Djurdjevic did not shy away from the big moment against Queretaro on Wednesday. In 90 minutes played, the striker from Montenegro scored one goal from four shots (two on target, two off), and his goal was a penalty in extra time that secured the victory for the away team. He also won two of his four duels and had six touches in the opposition's box. Djurdevic is Atlas's leading goal scorer by a wide margin and has been on fire this Clausura season.

Uros Djurdjevic
Atlas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now