Valentin Mihaila headshot

Valentin Mihaila Injury: Suffers another relapse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Mihaila was diagnosed with a new high-degree right thigh strain as he was about to return for a previous lesion, Parma announced.

Mihaila got hurt as he was on the brink of coming back for the second time in a row and will have trouble recovering before the end of the season given the severity of the problem. Matteo Cancellieri, Pontus Almqvist, Dennis Man and Mohamed Anas will continue soaking up his minutes like in recent weeks.

Valentin Mihaila
Parma
