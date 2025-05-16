Valentin Rongier Injury: Doubtful against Rennes

Rongier is suffering from a small lesion in his adductors and is a doubt for Saturday's final clash of the season against Rennes, according to Karim Attab from Maritima Medias.

Rongier is under treatment on Friday after suffering a small lesion in his adductors. He is a doubt for Saturday's game against the Bretons and will likely be assessed after the final training session on Friday to determine if he can feature in the squad. If he has to miss the game, a few replacements could happen with Bilal Nadir or Ismael Bennacer as likely options, or Adrien Rabiot playing in a deeper position in the midfield. Quentin Merlin could also get a start in that role.