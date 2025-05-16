Valentin Rongier Injury: Ruled out against Rennes

Rongier is suffering from a small lesion in his adductors and is ruled out for Saturday's final clash of the season against Rennes, coach Roberto de Zerbi said in the press conference, according to La Minute OM.

Rongier is under treatment on Friday after suffering a small lesion in his adductors and is ruled for Saturday's game against the Bretons. He has been an undisputed starter in the midfield for OM and therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with a few replacements that could happen with Bilal Nadir or Ismael Bennacer as likely options, or Adrien Rabiot playing in a deeper position in the midfield. Quentin Merlin could also get a start in that role.