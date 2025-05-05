Valentin Rongier News: Solid contribution off bench

Rongier recorded four tackles (three won) and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lille.

Rongier entered the match at halftime, replacing Ismael Bennacer who had taken his starting place in midfield, and brought stability in the heart of the game. He helped maintain possession and disrupted Lille's attacks with four tackles and two interceptions. He also created a chance in the second half that could have led to an assist. Rongier's experience helped Marseille control the midfield and secure a valuable point to stay second in the standings and keep their Champions League hopes in their own hands. His next chance to contribute will come against Le Havre on Saturday.