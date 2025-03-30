Fantasy Soccer
Valentin Rosier headshot

Valentin Rosier News: Creates three chances Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Rosier recorded two tackles (one won), six clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Real Madrid.

Rosier created three chances in Saturday's loss, a surprising outburst of production considering he created just one across his previous 11 appearances. He also put up solid defensive numbers, recording one tackle, two interceptions and six clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.

Valentin Rosier
Leganes
