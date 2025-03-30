Valentin Rosier News: Creates three chances Saturday
Rosier recorded two tackles (one won), six clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Real Madrid.
Rosier created three chances in Saturday's loss, a surprising outburst of production considering he created just one across his previous 11 appearances. He also put up solid defensive numbers, recording one tackle, two interceptions and six clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now