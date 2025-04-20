Valentin Rosier News: Solid on both sides of ball

Rosier had three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Mallorca.

Rosier helped Leganes in both defense and attack on Saturday against Mallorca. In 90 minutes played, the right back created two chances, was accurate with both of his crosses, won the most tackles in the match with two, and made three interceptions. Rosier has been one of Leganes' steadiest performers all season and they will need him to be so once again on Thursday against Girona.