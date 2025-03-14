Valentino Lazaro Injury: Questionable for Empoli game

Lazaro is in doubt for Saturday's match versus Empoli due to an ankle contusion, coach Paolo Vanoli announced.

Lazaro was roughed up in the previous match and has been limited in training. Yann Karamoh, Adrien Tameze and Karol Linetty could potentially replace him in the XI if he wasn't fit enough, with some reshuffling across the formation in the last two cases since Torino are short on wingers.