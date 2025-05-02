Valentino Lazaro News: Clears suspension

Lazaro completed a one-game ban in Friday's 1-1 draw with Venezia.

Lazaro could draw his first start in a while, replacing Gvidas Gineitis, Ivan Ilic or Cesare Casadei, against Inter next Sunday, as he was previously sidelined by a calf problem. He has posted one assist, two shots (zero on target), and five corners in his last five displays. He has launched two or more crosses in four of them, piling up 16 (five accurate).