Vangelis Pavlidis News: Weak showing in loss

Pavlidis registered one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Pavlidis could not get the better of Barcelona's defense as Benfica fell to the hosts 3-1 on Tuesday. In 90 minutes played, Pavlidis had the fewest touches of any outfield player to play 90 minutes with 47, lost the most duels in the match with 12, and failed to complete any of his six dribble attempts. He will hope to have a much stronger performance in Liga Portugal this Sunday as Benfica prepare to visit Rio Ave.