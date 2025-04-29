Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Zero saves in defeat

Milinkovic-Savic registered no saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Napoli.

Milinkovic-Savic was beaten twice in the first half Sunday as Torino fell to Napoli in a 2-0 defeat. Despite the result, Torino's No. 1 keeper has been on a strong run of form of late, having made 17 saves and five clearances over his last five starting appearances while conceding just five goals and recording one clean sheet. Milinkovic-Savic should see his next opportunity come Friday when Torino play host to relegation-threatened Venezia.