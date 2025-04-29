Vedat Muriqi Injury: Back in team training

Muriqi (hamstring) was back in training with the team on Monday, according to La Zona Diez.

Muriqi had been sidelined for three games after being forced off in the game against Celta Vigo due to a hamstring injury. He was spotted back in team training on Monday and is likely to be available against Girona on Monday. He will be in contention with Takuma Asano for a starting spot in the frontline, the Japanese forward being back available as well for that game.