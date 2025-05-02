Vedat Muriqi Injury: Fit for Monday

Muriqi (hamstring) is fit for Monday's trip to Girona, per Juanmi Sanchez of Marca.

Muriqi is fit for selection after training in full throughout the week prior to the match. The forward could compete for the starting role now that he's back fit. Prior to the injury Muriqi had gotten the start in almost every match. If Muriqi is fit then Takuma Asano could shift back to his normal role on the right wing.