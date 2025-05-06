Vicente Guaita News: Allows three to Real Madrid
Guaita recorded four saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Real Madrid.
Guaita conceded three goals after coming off a clean sheet win, having made four saves against Real Madrid. He has let in 11 goals in the last six games, only making 10 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will face off with Sevilla on Sunday, who have scored just four goals in the last five contests.
