Vicente Guaita

Vicente Guaita News: Allows three to Real Madrid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Guaita recorded four saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Real Madrid.

Guaita conceded three goals after coming off a clean sheet win, having made four saves against Real Madrid. He has let in 11 goals in the last six games, only making 10 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will face off with Sevilla on Sunday, who have scored just four goals in the last five contests.

Vicente Guaita
Celta Vigo
