Vicente Guaita News: Beaten twice Sunday

Guaita recorded no saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

Guaita was beaten twice in the first half, but there wasn't much he could've done to prevent either of the two goals, as both were finishes from very close range. The veteran goalkeeper will aim to close out the season on a high note when visiting Getafe but knowing he's given up multiple goals in three of his last four starts.