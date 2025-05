Guaita logged a clean sheet in Celta Vigo's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad Tuesday.

The goalkeeper made four saves and did his part to hold off a late Sociedad rally to keep Celta Vigo's hope for a Europe spot next season alive. He has a good chance to make it back-to-back clean sheets against Rayo Vallecano, as the side has scored just 37 goals in league play.