Vicente Guaita News: Makes important stop
Guaita recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Villarreal.
Guaita only faced one shot on target in Celta Vigo's victory over Villarreal, but was up to the challenge nonetheless. He made a diving save from inside his own box and finished the day with 0.31 goals prevented. He also kept a clean sheet- his seventh of the La Liga campaign. He will have a difficult time making it eight on the year however, as Celta Vigo's next match is an away game against Real Madrid.
