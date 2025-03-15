Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Victor Alfonso Guzman headshot

Victor Alfonso Guzman News: Bench option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Guzman (fracture) is available as a substitute in Saturday's trip to Juarez.

Guzman may finally make his comeback from an injury that kept him out since December. While he's still unlikely to see significant action, the midfielder should boost his team's offensive quality towards the final stretch of the regular season. During the Apertura tournament, he scored two goals and one assist in 16 appearances (four starts).

Victor Alfonso Guzman
Guadalajara
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now