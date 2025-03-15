Victor Alfonso Guzman News: Bench option Saturday
Guzman (fracture) is available as a substitute in Saturday's trip to Juarez.
Guzman may finally make his comeback from an injury that kept him out since December. While he's still unlikely to see significant action, the midfielder should boost his team's offensive quality towards the final stretch of the regular season. During the Apertura tournament, he scored two goals and one assist in 16 appearances (four starts).
