Victor Boniface Injury: Doubtful against Freiburg

Boniface (thigh) is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Freiburg after feeling some pain in training on Thursday, coach Xabi Alonso said in the press conference. "All players [who aren't out long term] are good [for Sunday's game] with the exception of Boni. After training yesterday he felt something in his thigh muscles. He didn't train today. We'll see tomorrow, but [he's the only one in] doubt, all others are okay."

Boniface felt something in his thigh muscle during Thursday's training session and did not train on Friday which makes him a doubt for Sunday's game. He will likely be assessed after the final training session on Saturday to see if he can make the squad against the club of the black forest. That said, the forward has not started once in his last three games available, therefore his potential absence will not impact the starting XI.